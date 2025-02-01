Secret stories of a shopaholic

It starts the same way every time. You tell yourself you’re just going to browse. Maybe scroll through your favourite designer’s new collection, casually check out what’s new on Net-a-Porter, or — God forbid — step into the mall “just to look.” Then it happens. You spot the one. Maybe it’s the dreamiest pair of Alaïa ballet flats, the Gucci Jackie bag in that exact shade of vintage brown, or a tweed Maje co-ord that screams “old money aesthetic.” And suddenly, financial responsibility? Never heard of her.
In light of Budget being presented today, we’re all supposed to be having very serious conversations about financial planning, savings, and, being responsible adults. But let’s be honest — while the government is crunching numbers, some of us are just trying to figure out if we can afford that one item without completely tanking our savings.
Every shopaholic knows this feeling — the urge to own something beautiful. The way your heart speeds up, your fingers twitch to tap “Add to Cart,” and your mind starts crafting the most insane justifications:
1. It’s an investment piece.
2. I’ll wear it all the time.
3. If not now, when?
4. It’s literally fate that it’s in my size.
Retail therapy or financial catastrophe?
For every girl (and let’s be real, plenty of boys) in Chennai who swears they’re “trying to be better with money,” there’s a confession waiting to be told. Like 23-year-old Rithika R, who set a strict budget for the month — only to drop `6,000 on a dinner at Amethyst. “I wanted to feel like that girl, and what’s the point of budgeting if I’m not living?” she shrugs.
Or Santhosh M, a comic illustrator, who once panic-bought `50,000 worth of sneakers after a bad breakup. “It was either therapy or the Travis Scotts,” he says. “I chose the cheaper option.”
Then there’s 19-year-old Rhia G, who made a ‘no shopping’ rule — only to ‘technically’ not break it by asking her friend to buy her a dress and paying her back later. Loopholes exist for a reason.
Twenty-year-old Viscom student, Astha Shankar, admits to her own pattern of self-deception: “I try to justify things by saying, ‘Oh, it’s a classic piece,’ even when I know I’m just buying something for the ‘gram. But honestly, can I really be blamed for getting the last pair of jeans at H&M? They were calling my name.”
And let’s not forget the ultimate betrayal: the end-of-month realisation that you’ve spent an ungodly amount on Swiggy, Starbucks, and auto fares alone. Where did the money go? Why is my bank account ghosting me?
The budget that comes with the lie
We all try to be better. We download budgeting apps. We romanticise the “cool girl on a budget” aesthetic. We attempt cash stuffing (who actually carries cash, though?). We swear that next month will be different. And then? Zara drops a new collection.
But while the struggle is real, so is the need for some balance. According to 21-year-old Shravya K, a self-confessed shopaholic, the trick is “pretending I don’t have money so I never check my account. If I don’t see the damage, it doesn’t exist.” (Note: This is NOT a financial tip. Please check your bank accounts.)
“At this point, I’m not even worried about my shopping addiction — I’m just scared Nirmala Sitharaman is going to slap an 18% GST on my Nykaa cart next. First caramel popcorn, next my retail therapy. Where does it end?,” says Garima R, a 22-year-old student.
On the slightly more responsible side, Jaanvi R, an HR from the city, swears by the ‘two-week rule.’ “If I still want something after two weeks, I get it. Half the time, I forget about it. The other half…well, I tried.”
Then there’s Asra S, who follows the ‘one in, one out’ policy: “For every new thing I buy, something in my closet has to go. But I’m not going to lie — half the time, I just end up donating a sweater I never wore in the first place to justify the new pair of boots.”
The ‘GPay isn’t really real money’ delusion
It’s 2025, and paying with GPay or Apple Pay feels almost like someone else is footing the bill. We’ve all been there — one second you’re scrolling, the next you’re tapping your phone to “confirm payment,” and suddenly, that `45,000 handbag doesn’t feel so bad. “It’s like Google and Apple are literally paying for it, not me,” says Sindhura Dhanraj, a Chennai-based lawyer, who has come to rely on the ease of digital wallets. “I just tap, and it’s done. I don’t even see the money leaving my account.”
Ayesha Sultan, a 29-year-old techie, has the same philosophy: “It’s like, if I don’t physically see the money, it doesn’t exist in my head. Like, I swipe, and boom — new shoes in my closet, and I didn’t have to deal with the ‘pain’ of the transaction. I’m telling you, Apple Pay, GPay, and all these are so dangerous.”
But it’s not just the ease of the transaction that gets to you — it’s the way you’ve convinced yourself that digital payments are somehow more ‘affordable’ than swiping an actual card.
Little bit of denial goes a long way
That moment when you’ve spent more than you intended, and the only thing you can do is close your eyes, take a deep breath, and pretend like it didn’t happen. In those moments, denial is your best friend.
Twenty-eight-year-old Madhavi Venkat, an architect, shares, “I happened to be at VR last week, and I came across this shoe store and just had to get those slides. Sure, I can’t afford to pay rent for the next two weeks, but I’ll look fab when I’m on the metro. Priorities!”
On a similar note, Jessica Matthew from the Income Tax department, has perfected the art of rationalising her splurges: “I’ll return them in a week, I swear. But if I can’t, then… it was meant to be.” Spoiler: She never returns them.
The worst part? You know you’re not alone. Every girl who’s ever had a little too much fun at a boutique or ordered too many iced lattes knows that sinking feeling when you’re checking your bank account and hoping it’s not as bad as you remember. And honestly? It probably is. But it’s too late now.
Final verdict: Shop smart, not sad
At the end of the day, the new budget isn’t stopping anyone from shopping. A girl like me can only dream of starting a financial advice column like Rebecca Bloomwood, but honestly, I’m just spending my paycheck on red bottoms. The Birkin, the Budget, and the Breakdown — that’s my reality. The only calculations I’ll be doing are how long I have to survive on avocado toast if I buy them.
Don’t worry. We’re in this together. But if you’re going to spend, at least make it intentional — buy things you genuinely love, not just because they were on sale. And maybe, just maybe, set aside enough to avoid a full financial meltdown at the end of the month. Or don’t. That’s between you and your bank account.