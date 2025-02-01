Secret stories of a shopaholic

It starts the same way every time. You tell yourself you’re just going to browse. Maybe scroll through your favourite designer’s new collection, casually check out what’s new on Net-a-Porter, or — God forbid — step into the mall “just to look.” Then it happens. You spot the one. Maybe it’s the dreamiest pair of Alaïa ballet flats, the Gucci Jackie bag in that exact shade of vintage brown, or a tweed Maje co-ord that screams “old money aesthetic.” And suddenly, financial responsibility? Never heard of her.

In light of Budget being presented today, we’re all supposed to be having very serious conversations about financial planning, savings, and, being responsible adults. But let’s be honest — while the government is crunching numbers, some of us are just trying to figure out if we can afford that one item without completely tanking our savings.

Every shopaholic knows this feeling — the urge to own something beautiful. The way your heart speeds up, your fingers twitch to tap “Add to Cart,” and your mind starts crafting the most insane justifications:

 1. It’s an investment piece.

 2. I’ll wear it all the time.

 3. If not now, when?

 4. It’s literally fate that it’s in my size.