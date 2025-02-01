To ease congestion, state highways to build greenfield link road from Music College to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge

CHENNAI: Rush hour congestion at Adyar, Santhome and RA Puram junctions on Durgabai Deshmukh Road will soon be a thing of the past as the state highways department is set to build a new greenfield road at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

This three-lane, unidirectional road will allow vehicles from Mylapore and Santhome to reach the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge in Adyar without entering Durgabai Deshmukh Road. The proposed road starts at the intersection of DGS Dhinakaran Road and RK Mutt Road and ends at the bridge in Adyar passing through land parcels close to Government Music college, MGR Janaki Arts and science colleges.

The contract agreement has been signed between the highways and a road building company recently and civil works are expected to begin in a few weeks.

Once completed, the median on Durgabai Deshmukh Road will be removed and the road will be converted into a one-way route for traffic moving from Adyar toward RA Puram and Abiramapuram. Additionally, vehicles from Mylapore, Santhome and RA Puram will be permitted to use the new road to reach Adyar.

Officials said the 630-meter-long road will start near the Pet Animal Care Centre,operated by the Animal Husbandry department situated 50 meters before Government Music College and end at the embankment of the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge passing through land adjacent to MGR Janaki College.

At present, the section of Music College Road, stretching from the arch to the entrance of the college compound, is solely used by vehicles accessing the college and the Pet Care Centre. According to the proposed plan, the arch will be relocated closer to the college entrance and the Pet Care Centre will also be moved.