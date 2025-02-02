DMK’s RS Bharathi alleges AIADMK link in ECR car harassment case

CHENNAI: DMK Organisational Secretary RS Bharathi on Saturday alleged that one of the accused in the East Coast Road (ECR) case is a member of the AIADMK.

Seven youngsters in two cars, one bearing a DMK flag chased and harassed a group of women in another car at ECR. The incident garnered significant outrage after it went viral on social media platforms.

Bharathi added that the car used by the accused belonged to a relative of the Nilgiris AIADMK district secretary and that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami was attempting to link such incidents to the DMK in an attempt to tarnish the government’s image.

Bharathi further said that Chandru, one of the accused, belonged to the AIADMK. He pointed out that several cases in which AIADMK members had been arrested over the past few months, including AIADMK functionary Sudhakar who was arrested for the sexual assault of a girl in Anna Nagar and AIADMK MGR Forum joint secretary in Padappai for sexually harassing tenants. The ECR incident shows that AIADMK is trying to destroy DMK’s image in a planned manner, he said. He further urged the police to complete the investigation in the case soon to expose those involved.

Pallikaranai DCP A C Karthikeyan had clarified on Friday that the suspects had used the DMK party flag on their car to avoid paying tolls and parking fees and that they had no political affiliations.