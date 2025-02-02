Traffic cop, teenager held under Pocso Act for assaulting 13-year-old in Chennai

CHENNAI: Probing a girl-missing complaint, the police discovered a case of a traffic policeman allegedly sexually assaulting the 13-year-old girl.

According to sources, the Mylapore All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Friday began probing a girl-missing complaint filed by the girl’s mother. Based on mobile phone tracking, police found that the girl was with her 16-year-old boyfriend in Cuddalore. The boy was arrested for allegedly raping the survivor under the pretext of marriage.

However, investigating further, police found that the girl had been asked to sleep in a place of worship in Mylapore by her boyfriend’s mother when she landed up at their house on January 25. While sleeping on the pavement, as the place was closed, the girl was woken up by traffic policeman Raman who is employed as a driver of a traffic inspector.

Under the pretext of dropping her home, he asked the girl to get into the vehicle and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, he took the girl to a police booth near Foreshore Estate and assaulted her again. When the girl started crying, he fled, after which she managed to get back home.

Later, fearing that her mother might get her married to someone, the girl escaped with her boyfriend to his relative’s house in Cuddalore where he allegedly raped her. The Mylapore AWPS arrested the cop, the boy and his mother under sections of the Pocso Act.