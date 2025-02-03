Celebrating the joy of having a Golden Retriever

When I was four, my dad took me to this little puppy shelter. It wasn’t the kind of place that had polished floors or fancy décor, but to me, it was heaven. There were so many puppies, all eager for attention, but one stood out — a mischievous Golden Retriever, his tail wagging hastily like he wanted to convey an urgent message. Of course, I picked him. I named him Hazel, and that was the start of a lifelong friendship. When I first met him, I knew he was the dog who would steal my snacks, hog the couch, and make every day a little brighter with his floppy ears and bushy tail.

Today, on National Golden Retriever Day, widely celebrated in the United States, it feels only fitting to celebrate these fluffy bundles of joy, because let’s be honest: the love, loyalty, and pure happiness they bring into our lives deserves its own holiday.