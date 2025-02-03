Encroachments, kerb parking make footpaths inaccessible for disabled in Chennai

CHENNAI: Despite efforts by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to repair damaged footpaths and install handrails across the city, accessibility remains a challenge. Many wheelchair users and people with visual disabilities struggle owing to the lack of disabled-friendly features such as tactile paving on footpaths, kerb ramps, and well-placed bollards. Exacerbating the situation are encroachments, kerb parking, and poorly designed pathways.

At Nandanam, near the Government Arts College, the footpaths are covered with debris and encroachments. “My walking stick often gets caught in the damaged pathway, and I have fallen multiple times,” said Arangarajan, a visually impaired professor at the college.

“Metro stations have proper tactile indicators, making commuting easier for people like us. But government-maintained footpaths, which we rely on daily, lack such features. Around 100 visually impaired people use this pathway daily to reach the college. But there are several obstacles like sugarcane juice machines, trees, or poles on the footpath,” he said.

Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user and member of the Disability Rights Alliance, pointed out that there are no kerb ramps and owing to the difference in height between the footpath and entrance of low-floor buses, wheelchair users have to get down on the road.