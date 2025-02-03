Of dices and divinity

It is interesting that dice games are an inseparable part of our legends and mythology and manifest themselves in so many of our cultural traditions. This is not just in India, but also in the neighbouring country of Nepal, a wonderful nugget of information shared by one of my friends who recently visited.
Legend says the Kumari tradition of Nepal has its origin in a game of dice. A young girl or Kumari is selected from the Shakya clan of the Buddhist community. She is revered and worshipped as a living goddess. A verse in the 'Devi Mahatmyam' talks about how god is said to have declared that she resides in all females in the universe. The entire ritual of the Kumari is based on this verse. However, only a young girl is chosen over a mature woman because of their inherent purity and chastity. The selection is a long and detailed one, as are the traditions of worship. However, what is of interest to me is the legend where it all began.
According to stories, King Jayprakash Malla, the last Nepalese king of the Malla dynasty played the game of dice or Tripasa in his chambers with a young girl who was none other than the goddess Taleju herself, a wrathful aspect of Durga and patroness to the kings of Nepal. The game of Tripasa itself is believed to be a game of dice, though some believe it could be a strategy game like 'Bagh aur Bakri' — the game of the tigers and the goats. However, as the latter does not feature dice, and is largely believed to be a peasant game that theory seems unlikely.
This was an everyday occurrence and over the game, she guided him on the affairs of the state and gave him advice on how to handle them. The condition was that he would not tell anyone about their meetings. Unfortunately, one day the king’s wife followed him to the chamber to find out who the king was meeting. Taleju was furious and told the king that if he ever wanted to see her again or have her protect his country, he would have to seek her out from the Shakya community as she would be incarnated as a little girl among them. Hoping to make amends, the king left the palace in search of the young girl. This is believed to be the origin of the Kumari tradition.
While there are various versions of this legend, it is interesting that such a strong cultural belief had its origin in what is just a game of dice. The way that dice are deeply interwoven with our beliefs and psyche and the role of chance that dice represent in our gameplay as well as the folk tales, mythology, and legends that surround these games are fascinating.
The commonality of these legends based on a game is truly unique and perhaps unites various cultures and beliefs across the world, thus making dice and games an integral aspect of human development.