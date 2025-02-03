Of dices and divinity

According to stories, King Jayprakash Malla, the last Nepalese king of the Malla dynasty played the game of dice or Tripasa in his chambers with a young girl who was none other than the goddess Taleju herself, a wrathful aspect of Durga and patroness to the kings of Nepal. The game of Tripasa itself is believed to be a game of dice, though some believe it could be a strategy game like 'Bagh aur Bakri' — the game of the tigers and the goats. However, as the latter does not feature dice, and is largely believed to be a peasant game that theory seems unlikely.

This was an everyday occurrence and over the game, she guided him on the affairs of the state and gave him advice on how to handle them. The condition was that he would not tell anyone about their meetings. Unfortunately, one day the king’s wife followed him to the chamber to find out who the king was meeting. Taleju was furious and told the king that if he ever wanted to see her again or have her protect his country, he would have to seek her out from the Shakya community as she would be incarnated as a little girl among them. Hoping to make amends, the king left the palace in search of the young girl. This is believed to be the origin of the Kumari tradition.