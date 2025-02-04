Chennai's Dutch history in ruins

The Dutch Cemetery, located in Pulicat, a northern suburb of Chennai, stands as a silent yet deteriorating witness to centuries of history. Established in 1657 CE, this historic site bears testimony to the region’s colonial past, maritime trade, and cultural exchanges. Despite its immense historical significance, the cemetery, today, finds itself in a state of disrepair, battling neglect and the relentless effects of time.

Pulicat, once a bustling port under the Dutch East India Company, holds a prominent place in India’s colonial history. The cemetery, with its towering tombs and intricate carvings, reflects the era’s architectural elegance. Each gravestone tells the stories of Dutch settlers who made Pulicat their home offering visitors a poignant glimpse into a bygone era.

However, this treasure trove of history is far from being celebrated. Visitors, including foreigners, often arrive on weekends and holidays to explore this gem, only to be greeted by locked gates and unattended premises. The lack of maintenance has turned the site into a neglected corner of history, its dignity overshadowed by apathy.