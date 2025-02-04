On a sustainable route

More than a decade ago, when organic was still a niche concept, Madhura Vishweshwaran founded Redwood Montessori School with a vision that aimed beyond traditional education. She believes education is not just about learning from books but also leading a mindful life. This philosophy lays the foundation for the Redwood Organic Fair — an annual event that has since blossomed into a thriving hub for sustainable businesses, local farmers, and environmentally conscious consumers.
The fair is deeply influenced by Madhura’s personal experiences with organic farming. Madhura shares that her father-in-law, S Balasubramanian, is an early adopter of organic farming, growing peanuts, rice, and vegetables on his farms long before it became a trend. His influence helps shape Madhura’s belief in offering organic, chemical-free food, not just for her family, but also for the children at Redwood Montessori. She says, “We want to do it for the Redwood children as well.” Her involvement in the World Wildlife Fund further reinforces her commitment to environmental causes, including promoting organic food, sustainable practices, and reducing carbon footprints.
The fair is not just about food but also extends to what children put on their bodies. Over the years, the event showcases products such as chemical-free soaps and organic clothes. “It’s about reducing the chemical load on children,” says Madhura, noting that they aim to teach children about composting, the benefits of natural products, and alternatives to plastic. The fair also introduces initiatives like promoting reading through a used book library and supporting local businesses that align with sustainable practices.
Choosing the right vendors is one of the most challenging aspects of organising the fair. Madhura, trustee of the Indian Education Trust and philanthropy ambassador, shares that many of the vendors come via word-of-mouth, and the vetting process is thorough. The key criterion is how a vendor’s offerings contribute to the event’s overarching goal of sustainability.
The fair also serves as a platform for small businesses aiming to promote a more sustainable lifestyle. “The more the buyers, the lesser the price, and it becomes accessible to more people,” says Madhura. The fair’s goal is to increase awareness and reach as many people as possible, helping smaller businesses grow and creating a ripple effect in the community.
Looking ahead, Madhura hopes the fair continues to grow, giving more businesses the opportunity to showcase their sustainable products.
The fair will be held on February 9 between 10 am and 12.30 pm at Sri Shankara Vidyasharam Matriculation School.