On a sustainable route

More than a decade ago, when organic was still a niche concept, Madhura Vishweshwaran founded Redwood Montessori School with a vision that aimed beyond traditional education. She believes education is not just about learning from books but also leading a mindful life. This philosophy lays the foundation for the Redwood Organic Fair — an annual event that has since blossomed into a thriving hub for sustainable businesses, local farmers, and environmentally conscious consumers.

The fair is deeply influenced by Madhura’s personal experiences with organic farming. Madhura shares that her father-in-law, S Balasubramanian, is an early adopter of organic farming, growing peanuts, rice, and vegetables on his farms long before it became a trend. His influence helps shape Madhura’s belief in offering organic, chemical-free food, not just for her family, but also for the children at Redwood Montessori. She says, “We want to do it for the Redwood children as well.” Her involvement in the World Wildlife Fund further reinforces her commitment to environmental causes, including promoting organic food, sustainable practices, and reducing carbon footprints.