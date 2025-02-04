Space-saving solutions

In times where spaces are becoming further compact, the use of multi-functional furniture has been picking up rhythm. While our needs have been growing — having home offices and wellness spaces in your homes or having the flexibility to host multiple co-workers on some days while using the same space for meetings on other days — the most effective solution has been that of furniture adapting to different needs. Here are a few adaptable ways to make this happen:

Murphy beds

The wall or murphy beds are widely desired options for urban living. These beds fold vertically into a wall or storage unit that frees up a lot of floor space. With the use of murphy beds, the space saved can be used for work areas, workout spaces or even recreational corners during the day. They are available in styles from contemporary to classic, making it a hit for a space saving solution, without compromising on style.

Pull-out desks

They are compact, versatile and modern, sliding out of walls, cabinets, and under counters, adding functional yet temporary workstations. Many designs come with built-in storage making it a practical option. They are easily tucked away that help maintain a clutter-free space ideal for home offices and expanding requirements at workplaces.