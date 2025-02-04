Chennai

Triplicane extortion: Cop gets bail, arrested again in another case

The Thousand Lights police arrested the duo on Monday in a similar case as the duo had allegedly robbed Rs 20 lakh from a man there.
Madras High Court granted bail to special sub inspector (SSI) T Raja Singh, arrested in an extortion case, the city police arrested him along with another SSI Sunny Lloyd in another case.
Madras High Court granted bail to special sub inspector (SSI) T Raja Singh, arrested in an extortion case, the city police arrested him along with another SSI Sunny Lloyd in another case. (File Photo)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: On the day the Madras High Court granted bail to special sub inspector (SSI) T Raja Singh, arrested in an extortion case, the city police arrested him along with another SSI Sunny Lloyd in another case.

Justice N Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court granted bail to Singh and three officers of the Income Tax department - Dhamodharan, Prabhu and Pradeep - after the principal sessions court in Chennai dismissed their bail petitions.

While Raja Singh, attached to the Triplicane police, was arrested in December along with the I-T officials, Sunny Lloyd, attached to the Saidapet police, was arrested in January. The Thousand Lights police arrested the duo on Monday in a similar case as the duo had allegedly robbed Rs 20 lakh from a man there.

In December, after Singh noticed that the was carrying Rs 20 lakh, he stopped him and alerted the income tax officials - Dhamodharan, Prabhu and Pradeep. The trio took the victim in a car and took Rs 15 lakh at knife-point.

Triplicane extortion case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com