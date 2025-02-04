Triplicane extortion: Cop gets bail, arrested again in another case

CHENNAI: On the day the Madras High Court granted bail to special sub inspector (SSI) T Raja Singh, arrested in an extortion case, the city police arrested him along with another SSI Sunny Lloyd in another case.

Justice N Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court granted bail to Singh and three officers of the Income Tax department - Dhamodharan, Prabhu and Pradeep - after the principal sessions court in Chennai dismissed their bail petitions.

While Raja Singh, attached to the Triplicane police, was arrested in December along with the I-T officials, Sunny Lloyd, attached to the Saidapet police, was arrested in January. The Thousand Lights police arrested the duo on Monday in a similar case as the duo had allegedly robbed Rs 20 lakh from a man there.

In December, after Singh noticed that the was carrying Rs 20 lakh, he stopped him and alerted the income tax officials - Dhamodharan, Prabhu and Pradeep. The trio took the victim in a car and took Rs 15 lakh at knife-point.