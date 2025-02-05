Capturing time and memory through the lens

Photography is like a puzzle — each piece, whether light or shadow, subject or setting, emotion or technique, comes together to form a larger narrative. And for photographer Arun, every influence he draws from is a crucial part of that puzzle. Guided by French photographer Yannick Comier, he learned to channel personal expression into his work, piecing together the surreal chaos of Hieronymus Bosch’s paintings, the philosophical musings of Walter Benjamin, and the critical lens of Susan Sontag. The result? A body of work that feels both meticulously crafted and intuitively raw. His series ‘Stopping by the Woods’, an exhibition at Forum Art Gallery, Adyar, invites viewers into his journey through Tamil Nadu’s mountains, blending artistic expression with documentary style to create surreal, dreamlike images that speaks to the soul.

Arun’s journey into photography is as layered and thoughtful as his work itself. “Early in my career, I approached photography as a way to earn a living, excelling in the commercial world,” he says. “However, after feeling like a ‘production machine’, I took a step back to reflect.” This pause became pivotal, sparking his exploration of analogue techniques and photography’s deeper history. An apprenticeship with large-format photographer Varun Gupta reintroduced Arun to the craft, encouraging experimentation and a slower, more meditative process.

‘Stopping by the Woods’ is an ongoing project which has been selected for a 45-day darkroom residency programme hosted by Chennai Photo Biennale. “The residency offers a unique opportunity to explore and experiment with analogue photographic processes in a collaborative environment,” he shares. The experience has allowed him to deepen his practice and develop fresh perspectives within his project.