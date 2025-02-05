Capturing time and memory through the lens

Photography is like a puzzle — each piece, whether light or shadow, subject or setting, emotion or technique, comes together to form a larger narrative. And for photographer Arun, every influence he draws from is a crucial part of that puzzle. Guided by French photographer Yannick Comier, he learned to channel personal expression into his work, piecing together the surreal chaos of Hieronymus Bosch’s paintings, the philosophical musings of Walter Benjamin, and the critical lens of Susan Sontag. The result? A body of work that feels both meticulously crafted and intuitively raw. His series ‘Stopping by the Woods’, an exhibition at Forum Art Gallery, Adyar, invites viewers into his journey through Tamil Nadu’s mountains, blending artistic expression with documentary style to create surreal, dreamlike images that speaks to the soul.
Arun’s journey into photography is as layered and thoughtful as his work itself. “Early in my career, I approached photography as a way to earn a living, excelling in the commercial world,” he says. “However, after feeling like a ‘production machine’, I took a step back to reflect.” This pause became pivotal, sparking his exploration of analogue techniques and photography’s deeper history. An apprenticeship with large-format photographer Varun Gupta reintroduced Arun to the craft, encouraging experimentation and a slower, more meditative process.
‘Stopping by the Woods’ is an ongoing project which has been selected for a 45-day darkroom residency programme hosted by Chennai Photo Biennale. “The residency offers a unique opportunity to explore and experiment with analogue photographic processes in a collaborative environment,” he shares. The experience has allowed him to deepen his practice and develop fresh perspectives within his project.
Today, Arun’s practice delves into themes of identity, memory, and the passage of time, concepts he translates into deeply evocative imagery. “I approach these themes as emotional and psychological experiences rather than literal representations,” he explains. For Arun, identity is captured in the relationship between his subjects and their surroundings, memory manifests in ethereal textures and contrasts, and the passage of time unfolds through his deliberate use of analogue techniques and slow exposures.
Central to his storytelling is his preference for black-and-white medium. “With a TLR camera, the perspective isn’t at eye level but from the gut, which adds unique depth to the frame,” he says. Working with just 12 frames per roll requires meticulous consideration, while the rich tonal range and fine details of the medium create an immersive experience for viewers. While he embraces the hands-on nature of analogue photography he also experiments with alternative methods like cyanotypes, salt prints, and gum oil. This fusion enables him to craft layered images that feel both timeless and contemporary, embracing imperfections as part of the story.
One of his most rewarding projects, Repressed Memories, began in 2016 during a period of personal introspection. Armed with a borrowed Holga camera, Arun set off along Tamil Nadu’s east coast, capturing quiet yet profound interactions between people and their environments. “I encountered moments of loneliness in these landscapes, which mirrored my own emotional struggles,” he recalls. The project evolved into a series of diptychs and triptychs, exploring how personal memories transform into collective fictions over time.
Through his work, Arun continues to engage with the complexities of modern life, creating images that are deeply reflective and rich with meaning. “Photography for me is as much about what’s captured within the frame as it is about the emotions and questions it evokes beyond it,” he says, a sentiment that resonates in every image he creates.