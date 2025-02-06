15-year-old Chennai girl's leap onto the global map

This story, as the adage goes, isn’t just about the destination, but more about the journey. This is the story of a fifteen-year-old who from a young age of four, has been nurturing dreams of being an equestrienne — a passion that stemmed from the love for animals, particularly horses. “The first time I sat on the horse, I was very much drawn to the sport,” she says. From then, the sport became an indispensable part of her life.

Miraya Dadabhoy is a young talent who has etched an indelible mark in the field of equestrian sports. She secured team gold at the Junior National Equestrian Championship in December 2024 and bagged the title of Best Asian Youth Rider at the FEI World Dressage Challenge, an international event. Dressage, she believes, is a game of accuracy and discipline. Her diligence and industriousness also ranked her World No 5 in youth at the FEI World Dressage Challenge, achieving an impressive score of 72.325%.

Miraya feels fortunate enough to learn the intricacies of horse training and competitions from her coach. “The training became a lot more different. My training is very focused, and it’s a very professional training environment compared to someone who is riding for fun.”