18-year-old kidnapped, sexually assaulted in moving auto in Chennai; police detain three men

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old woman was kidnapped from the Kilambakkam bus terminus and sexually assaulted in a moving auto, the police said on Wednesday. The Tambaram police have detained three men in connection with the case.

While police sources have not officially confirmed their arrest, they said that the trio are undergoing an inquiry.

The survivor, a native of Assam, was waiting for a bus near the busy Kilambakkam terminus on Monday night when she was allegedly kidnapped in an autorickshaw and sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

The woman employed as a domestic worker in Salem had arrived in Chennai to visit a relative in Madhavaram.