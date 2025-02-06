Rhythm in rebellion: SKRAT's musical experiment in 'Circus Act'

A

The EP follows Slingshot, a circus acrobat forced into mercenary work. As circuses decline, she takes on a high-risk job that goes wrong — leading to her arrest and a decade-long imprisonment. When strange events unfold on the planet’s surface, the same authorities who locked her away now need her help.

Flashbang depicts the moment she’s framed for murder.

Slingshot explores her resistance when approached for the mission.

Circus Act is her realisation that she’s only valued when needed — questioning her role as a mere spectacle.

Radicade follows her leading a covert operation into enemy territory, only to discover that the emerging threat is more than just legend.

X Human sees her transformation — she joins the Bison’s army, shifting allegiances as the Bison Wars begin.

The EP is a deep dive into the lore of our universe, connecting past albums to future releases.