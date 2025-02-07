CMRL signs MoU for DPR on property development at three stations

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has entered into agreement with a consulting firm for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for property development in CMRL phase 2 stations at MVN Nagar in Thirumangalam, Nandanam, and Thousand Lights.

The contract has been awarded to a joint venture between Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd and Anarock Property Consultants, at a cost of Rs 41.87 lakh.

The final DPR is expected to be completed by March. The property development at MVN Nagar will be seamlessly connected to the entry and exits at the upcoming Thirumangalam Metro station.

At Nandanam the property developments are situated near the existing metro station. The Thousand Lights metro station will incorporate property developments linked to both phase 1 and 2 stations, providing enhanced connectivity and convenience.

The agreement was signed by Rekha Prakash, chief GM, on behalf of CMRL, J K Nandana, associate V-P of Aarvee Associates, and S Vinoth, V-P of Anarock Property Consultants.