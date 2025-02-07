Foot overbridge demolished, flyover at Madhya Kailash to be ready this June

CHENNAI: The state highways which had been dragging its feet over the construction of ‘L’-shaped flyover at Madhya Kailash, has finally dismantled the foot overbridge (FOB), opposite the VHS hospital, on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

The removal of the FOB is necessary to build a service lane for the flyover near Kasturibai MRTS station. According to official sources, over 70% of the unidirectional two-lane flyover has been completed, and it is expected to be ready by May or June this year. Once operational, the flyover will significantly reduce waiting time for vehicles from SP Road towards Rajiv Gandhi Salai, which often experience heavy traffic congestion during peak hours.

The closure of FOB since August last year, has caused huge inconvenience to pedestrians. The recent diversion of traffic from Adyar on SP Patel Road to Rajiv Gandhi Salai has added to the woes of the pedestrians, the worst affected being those using Kasturibai MRTS station. Once the flyover is completed, the traffic diversions will be removed, allowing vehicles to travel directly from Adyar to Guindy without taking any detours, said sources.

Highways officials told TNIE 18 out of the 19 planned pillars for the flyover have been erected, but progress has been delayed due to challenges in relocating metro water pipelines at the junction. “Concrete decks are being placed on the pillars. Most of the foundational work has been completed, and the flyover is expected to be ready by May or June,” said a state highways official.