Speeding lorry crushes two bikers to death at traffic signal in Chennai, one injured

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman travelling to her parent’s place with her daughter was one of the two killed in a road accident on Wednesday near Poonamallee, police said.

The victim U Banupriya (32) was travelling on a two-wheeler with her daughter Kavya (13) and relative Mari (25) from Kancheepuram to her parents’ place in Chembarambakkam. At the Chembarambakkam signal, they had stopped at the red signal along with several other vehicles as it was peak hour.

However, a speeding lorry ran over them from behind. In the impact, their vehicle was thrown forward and hit another biker Arvind Kumar (25). Both Banupriya and Arvind suffered grievous injuries and were crushed to death. Their bodies were sent to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Kavya was also seriously injured and rushed to a nearby private hospital by passersby. The Avadi traffic investigation wing has registered a case and arrested lorry driver Ezhumalai (45).

