Celebrating Manipur’s folk arts

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra presents the Manipur Folk Festival, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Manipur, till February 9 at DakshinaChitra Museum, located on the East Coast Road, Muttukadu.

The festival will feature live performances of traditional dance and martial arts at 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 3.30 pm, and 4.30 pm daily.

This festival is made possible through the support of the Manipur State Kala Akademi and the Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd., organisations dedicated to promoting and preserving the cultural traditions of Manipur.

The Manipur Folk Festival will feature three captivating traditional performances, each representing the vibrant culture of Manipur: Mao Jagoi, a traditional folk dance of the Mao Naga community from Manipur, celebrated for its energetic and rhythmic performances; Thougal Jagoi, a graceful and captivating dance form of Manipur, often performed to narrate stories of love, heroism, and devotion; Thang-Ta, a traditional martial art form from Manipur that combines dynamic martial combat with graceful movements. It involves the use of weapons such as the sword (Thang) and spear (Ta).