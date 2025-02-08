‘Here to write my own story’

CHENNAI: Peering into her new book Zeba: An Accidental Superhero, she read a few lines with her sweet voice, before underscoring with absolute clarity and boldness the gender inequality that thrives in society. To the world around, Huma Qureshi has always been a stunning and versatile actress. But that day, amid hollers and resounding applause at the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF), everyone could see just how far the great artiste had come. In a heartwarming conversation post her talk, she opens up about her journey and more.

Excerpts

Tell us about your book, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero.

A couple of years ago, I got the idea for Zeba and wrote a 10-pager for a film or TV series. A lot of people showed interest but those talks came to a standstill when Covid hit. I then thought to myself, ‘Do I write a script or a book?’. I believed that writing a book was far easier, so that’s what I did. The book is about a female superhero who’s a badly behaved misfit, so much so that you almost won’t like her when you first meet her. But she ends up doing marvellous things!

How did your love for acting start? Take us through your journey.

Growing up, I was actually more of a reader than a film buff — in fact, I’d bunk my homework and devour the book Famous Five by Enid Blyton. Sometimes, I’d hide the latest novel I was reading inside my science book and pretend that I was studying. Once, my mother caught me, and I had hell to pay! (laughs)

Having said that, films also have a very special place in my heart. There was this single-screen theatre near my house; I remember watching Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Jurassic Park. I was mesmerised by the world of movies…when you sit in that dark hall and watch your favourite movie stars, it captures your imagination.