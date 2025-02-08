Reimagining Kalidasa's 'Shankuntala' for Chennai audience

Madurai R Muralidharan shares a deeply personal connection to the Sanskrit language. That’s perhaps why, his 27th ensemble work is the retelling of Kalidasa’s timeless work, Shakuntala. The tragic love story of Shakuntalam and Dushyantan in Sakuntalam: A Dance Musical, presented by Aalaap Concepts is not only a narrative of love and longing but also a fusion of Bharatanatyam and orchestral music. The visionary behind this unique production, Muralidharan, is a celebrated dancer, choreographer, and teacher whose career has been marked by innovation. When asked about the inspiration behind choosing this classic he says, “From my childhood, I wanted to do something in Sanskrit.” Initially, he thought of adapting Kumarasambhavam, another famous work of Kalidasa, but later realised that few had attempted that in Chennai. He adds, “Kalidasa’s literature is very rich and challenging to handle. It’s difficult to express all the power and emotion through the mudras (gestures).” His dedication to bringing this grand literary work to life is evident, as he spent almost a year preparing both the choreography and music for this ambitious project that will be staged today.
Muralidharan’s retelling of the ancient tale of Shakuntala is a visually stunning production that captures the complexities of the characters. In casting Priyadharshini Kishore Neelakandan, a senior disciple of Muralidharan, for the role of Shakuntala, the choreographer found a perfect match. “She is excellent in expression. She is not just a dancer; she brings out the character’s emotions with depth. For a role like Shakuntala, who experiences love, longing, and heartbreak, Priyadharshini’s portrayal is ideal,” Muralidharan says.
However, the highlight of Sakuntalam is the collaboration with the Budapest Live Orchestra, a partnership never seen before in Bharatanatyam. Muralidharan was inspired by the music of renowned composers like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman, who has worked with the Budapest Live Orchestra in the past. After conducting some research, he was determined to bring this unique fusion to his production. “I always admired the work of the Budapest Orchestra. It was a costly venture, but I wanted to give this special touch to my work,” he says. The result is an orchestra of 65 musicians performing a symphonic rendition of the Vijayavasantham raga, accompanied by Bharatanatyam.
The experience of blending Carnatic music with orchestral arrangements proved to be a rewarding challenge for Muralidharan. He says, “The composition is mine, and I worked closely with my keyboard artiste, Balaji, to create the score. The Budapest Orchestra was amazing in their professionalism. They managed to record the piece in just 45 minutes.” Throughout the production, Muralidharan has also introduced new choreographic elements that highlight both the grandeur and the intimacy of the story. For instance, he has included group dance sequences, which are uncommon in traditional Bharatanatyam, as well as a blend of Kathak elements to enrich the storytelling. “I’ve used some Kathak bols along with Carnatic music,” he says.
Looking back on his 27 ensemble works, Muralidharan sees each project as a step forward in his ongoing journey of growth and experimentation. He says, “I’m still learning. Even though I’ve completed my 27th production, I always want to do something different from others, something innovative.”
For those looking to experience this production, ‘Sakuntalam’ will be performed today at 6.30 pm at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall. Book tickets at tikkl.com/NrithyakshethraChennai/c/Sakuntalam/