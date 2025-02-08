Reimagining Kalidasa's 'Shankuntala' for Chennai audience

However, the highlight of Sakuntalam is the collaboration with the Budapest Live Orchestra, a partnership never seen before in Bharatanatyam. Muralidharan was inspired by the music of renowned composers like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman, who has worked with the Budapest Live Orchestra in the past. After conducting some research, he was determined to bring this unique fusion to his production. “I always admired the work of the Budapest Orchestra. It was a costly venture, but I wanted to give this special touch to my work,” he says. The result is an orchestra of 65 musicians performing a symphonic rendition of the Vijayavasantham raga, accompanied by Bharatanatyam.

The experience of blending Carnatic music with orchestral arrangements proved to be a rewarding challenge for Muralidharan. He says, “The composition is mine, and I worked closely with my keyboard artiste, Balaji, to create the score. The Budapest Orchestra was amazing in their professionalism. They managed to record the piece in just 45 minutes.” Throughout the production, Muralidharan has also introduced new choreographic elements that highlight both the grandeur and the intimacy of the story. For instance, he has included group dance sequences, which are uncommon in traditional Bharatanatyam, as well as a blend of Kathak elements to enrich the storytelling. “I’ve used some Kathak bols along with Carnatic music,” he says.

Looking back on his 27 ensemble works, Muralidharan sees each project as a step forward in his ongoing journey of growth and experimentation. He says, “I’m still learning. Even though I’ve completed my 27th production, I always want to do something different from others, something innovative.”

For those looking to experience this production, ‘Sakuntalam’ will be performed today at 6.30 pm at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall. Book tickets at tikkl.com/NrithyakshethraChennai/c/Sakuntalam/