Seafarers above 65 may not be employed to serve on cargo vessels

CHENNAI: In a first, seafarers above 65 may now not be employable in cargo or passenger vessels registered under Merchant Shipping Act or certified as river-sea vessels or Indian coastal vessels where lifeboats are not mandated as part of life-saving appliances, as per the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS). A notification was issued in this regard following an inquiry of an inland vessel (bound for Goa) that sank some time ago, resulting in the death of three seafarers. The inquiry was conducted by Mercantile Marine Department (MMD).

“ln exceptional circumstances, a company intending to engage seafarers beyond the age of 65 may seek permission from the nearest MMD with pre-joining medical certificate and test reports. The MMD shall decide on the application’s merits on the same day. The minimum physical abilities should be considered, bearing in mind the different duties of seafarers. The validity of medical certificate of seafarers beyond 65 years should be limited to the intended contract period only,” according to Captain Harinder Singh, Nautical Surveyor and Deputy Director General of Shipping.

The notification also stated that all seafarers beyond 70 would need to undergo stringent pre-joining medicals, and the company must seek permission from nearest MMD.

“This notification will ensure that only fit seafarers will be able to continue to sail,” says Manoj Joy of Sailors Society, a helpline organisation for seafarers and their families.