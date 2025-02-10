After a decade, Radha Nagar subway in Chromepet may open soon

CHENNAI: Following a decade of setbacks, the construction of a subway at Radha Nagar near Chromepet, meant to replace Level Crossing 27, has shown signs of progress with railway officials recently inspecting the site. Approval for land allocation from Southern Railways for the project will be granted shortly, and it is expected to be completed before April, said Pallavaram MLA I Karunanithi.
The project was initiated in 2010 to reduce congestion along the route from Radha Nagar to GST road. However, it faced several setbacks due to design changes, land disputes and legal hurdles. The eviction process began in 2016 with several shops being demolished.
In 2020, after delays due to Covid-19, work resumed at an estimated cost of Rs 17.56 crore, with a scheduled 2021 completion. However, progress was stalled once again due to the need for an additional three-metre-wide, 30-metre-long stretch of railway land for a U-turn. The project cost has now increased to Rs 24 crore, said Karunanithi.
Meanwhile, the road condition has worsened in the area, sources said. A well dug during initial construction is causing water stagnation and seepage in the vicinity. The adjacent road is narrow and riddled with potholes, with vehicles parked on the roadside exacerbating the situation, they added. Kaarthik, an 18-year-old commuter, said, “Driving through here daily is a nightmare.
To reach GST road, I have to wait 15-25 minutes for the railway gate to open. The subway would save a lot of time.” Murugaiyan, secretary of the Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Zones 2 and 3 of Tambaram Corporation, noted the need for a staircase connecting the subway and railway platforms to facilitate public access without them have to cross the tracks. These steps are essential to reduce railway accidents, he added.
Ward Councillor Bushirabanu N told TNIE, “The railways have yet to allocate the necessary land. The current pathway is too narrow, and only with the railways’ cooperation can work progress.”
MLA Karunanithi said, “The subway was originally designed for two-wheelers, but after I was elected in 2018, I petitioned to expand it for four-wheelers, which the High Court approved. Now, the project is nearing completion and once the railway department approves the land, the subway will be opened to the public soon.”