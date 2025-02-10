Breaking definitions: Puzhal prison inmates' artistic pursuits

The thought of prison takes one’s mind to cold, sterile cells, barbed wires, and the weight of past mistakes. It’s easy to reduce an inmate to their crime, to forget the humanity that exists beyond their sentences. But what if there was room for transformation in the heart of those walls — not just in terms of rehabilitation, but through something as profound and universal as art? Imagine someone who’s never held a paintbrush or sketched a line, suddenly finding solace through colours, shapes, and melodies. It’s not just about what they’ve done to land behind bars, but about who they can become when given the chance to express themselves.
That’s the premise behind the ‘Art in Prison’ Photography Exhibition, presented by the Chennai Photo Biennale in collaboration with Sumanasa Foundation and Project 39A (NLU Delhi). Held at the atmospheric Madras Literary Society — where ancient book collections reach the ceiling and you need ladders to access the top shelves — the exhibition kicked off on February 8 and will run until March 15. Among the towering bookshelves, people gathered — some standing, others cross-legged on the floor — all drawn towards the voices that were about to reveal a story of hope, resilience, and creativity.
The project, launched a year ago at Puzhal Central Jail, brought together 50 inmates for an eight-month-long course in visual arts, music, and theatre, facilitated by 22 artistes and instructors. With the support of prison officials, a block inside the prison was transformed into an art space, offering a sanctuary where the inmates could explore their creativity without judgment. The result? A powerful testament to how art can not only rehabilitate but also liberate the mind even within the confines of prison.
TM Krishna, the renowned Carnatic vocalist and activist, was one of the key voices at the event. He shared an insightful perspective on how we, as a society, define people by their circumstances rather than their essence. “There’s a personal experience — that’s what makes people connect with picking up a crayon,” he began. “If you met any inmate somewhere else, you’re just meeting a person. Is the location what decides a person as an inmate? To different degrees, we already have different places for different people. We function as a society because of that difference. If you come in an auto, you can’t enter the airport. You will be dropped off outside on the street. Isn’t that a separation clearly defined?”
His words resonated deeply with the audience, sparking a conversation about inclusivity, societal roles, and the transformative power of art. When asked if there were plans to extend the project to women prisoners, Krishna responded with hope and determination: “It’s always good to have a dream, and the dream is that every prison, starting with Tamil Nadu, should have artwork. And at some point, it becomes part of the system. We would love to do one pilot project in the women’s prison as well.”
Following the discussion, a 15-minute documentary was screened, offering a raw, intimate glimpse into the lives of the inmates. The film featured snippets of their art classes, personal reflections, and performances. One female voice in the documentary summed up the impact of the programme: “The idea was just to upskill themselves and to improve their mental health. It’s given them a safe space where they come to dwell in art.”
Photographer Habiba Begum, who documented the project, shared her own experience of working within the prison. “I came in towards the last phase of the programme. It had been running for nearly a year. It’s very hard to shoot inside the prison — a lot of permissions were involved, a lot of coordination with the prison department. But once we were in, it was incredible to see how the inmates had embraced the programme. They were really sad it was ending.”
Habiba was particularly moved by the quality of the inmates’ work. “Some of them didn’t even know how to draw or sketch before, but by the end, their work was mind-blowing — the shading, the techniques, everything,” she said.
Krishna added, “There’s a sketch of Kamakshi Goddess or Ambal by someone who had never sketched before, and it’s just phenomenal.” The exhibition features 34 photographs, along with ceramics, cyanotype prints, and other artworks created by the inmates.
A note from one inmate read: “Since we started learning and creating music, our hospital visits have reduced. As we are away from our family, we are constantly worried and anxious. Now, in our solitude, we remember the music we have learned.” A theatre practitioner Swaminathan stated, “It was amazing to see the transformation of a group that was so disconnected a year ago into a team of ten actors now supporting each other, enjoying their time together, and working hard on a production.”
The afternoon continued with Krishna’s unplugged concert, a soulful performance that felt like a bridge between the outside world and the stories shared within those prison walls.
The Art in Prison Photography Exhibition isn’t just about art — it’s about redefining how we look at prisoners.