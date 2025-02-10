Breaking definitions: Puzhal prison inmates' artistic pursuits

The thought of prison takes one’s mind to cold, sterile cells, barbed wires, and the weight of past mistakes. It’s easy to reduce an inmate to their crime, to forget the humanity that exists beyond their sentences. But what if there was room for transformation in the heart of those walls — not just in terms of rehabilitation, but through something as profound and universal as art? Imagine someone who’s never held a paintbrush or sketched a line, suddenly finding solace through colours, shapes, and melodies. It’s not just about what they’ve done to land behind bars, but about who they can become when given the chance to express themselves.

That’s the premise behind the ‘Art in Prison’ Photography Exhibition, presented by the Chennai Photo Biennale in collaboration with Sumanasa Foundation and Project 39A (NLU Delhi). Held at the atmospheric Madras Literary Society — where ancient book collections reach the ceiling and you need ladders to access the top shelves — the exhibition kicked off on February 8 and will run until March 15. Among the towering bookshelves, people gathered — some standing, others cross-legged on the floor — all drawn towards the voices that were about to reveal a story of hope, resilience, and creativity.

The project, launched a year ago at Puzhal Central Jail, brought together 50 inmates for an eight-month-long course in visual arts, music, and theatre, facilitated by 22 artistes and instructors. With the support of prison officials, a block inside the prison was transformed into an art space, offering a sanctuary where the inmates could explore their creativity without judgment. The result? A powerful testament to how art can not only rehabilitate but also liberate the mind even within the confines of prison.