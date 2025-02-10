Pop culture and mental health: Insights from Chennai Comic-Con 2025

At Comic-Con 2025 in Chennai, a strong connection between pop culture especially anime, comics, and cosplay and mental health emerged through interactions with fans, cosplayers, and creators. Many shared how their favourite characters, and the worlds they inhabit, have helped them cope with stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges. These stories highlight how characters and narratives can offer more than just entertainment; they can provide valuable support for mental well-being.
For many, cosplaying is more than just dressing up as their favourite characters. It’s a way to reconnect with parts of themselves that they might otherwise have trouble expressing. Avinash, for instance, cosplaying as Itachi Uchiha from Naruto, explains how this practice allows him to escape the stresses of the real world. “If I’m tense with work or something, I like to watch anime. It helps me ease the tension,” he shares. This form of escapism isn’t about ignoring reality but about finding mental space to refresh and recharge.
Karen, dressed as Yuki Tsukumo from Jujutsu Kaisen, has a similar outlook. She recounts a time when she was stuck in a cycle of self-comparison and feeling “average.” Watching One Piece and drawing inspiration from the character Nami, who struggled with similar feelings of self-doubt, helped Karen realise that personal growth is a journey. “She had a weapon she knew how to wield, and she wanted to be the best within her abilities,” Karen explains. “That really inspired me.” She believes anime and manga offer valuable lessons that can be applied to real-life struggles, especially in managing anxiety.
For Ovia, a psychology student cosplaying as Inosuke from Demon Slayer, anime provides a unique form of learning. “Watching anime helped me with communication and teamwork,” she says, highlighting how these narratives often mirror personal and professional challenges. “It helped me think about how to talk to someone or be part of a team effectively.” For Ovia, both comic books and anime offer insights into handling everyday issues, something particularly valuable in her field of study.
Creating for the soul: Kelly’s artistic journey
Kelly McMahon is an LA based illustrator and graphic designer. Her journey began as a graphic designer, but after years of compromise within the commercial industry, she turned to drawing characters and stories that fed her soul. “I started creating characters, and it was a slow process, but I found my true love in it,” she recalls. It’s a story many creators share: how pursuing their passions for art and storytelling brought them the mental peace and fulfilment they had been missing. the intersection of art and mental health is at the forefront of her work. She focuses on comics and character design, speaks about the importance of staying true to their artistic vision. “There’s so much pressure to meet unachievable standards,” the artist shares. “The expectation to post multiple works on social media can sometimes make you lose the love for creating.” She adds that the freedom to create what she loves, without worrying about algorithms or external validation, has been an essential part of her mental well-being.
This approach has resonated with many of her fans, who find joy in her work. “People often tell me that my art has made them smile, and I hold onto that,” she says. Her pieces often evoke nostalgia, particularly for those in their 20s and 30s, who find comfort in the familiar visuals of their childhood. While some may expect creators to focus on producing work for adults, she embraces the fact that her work brings happiness to a wide audience, regardless of age.
Dr. Vivek’s perspective on comics and mental health
Dr. Vivek, a psychiatrist, explains that comics have a significant role to play in addressing mental health. He believes that modern comics, especially those portraying mental health struggles, can serve as a mirror to the challenges people face in society. “Comics are a reflection of current times,” Dr. Vivek notes, adding that many recent comic books are introducing LGBTQ+ characters and addressing mental health issues with sensitivity and understanding.
Comics, when done right, can normalise discussions around mental health, reduce stigma, and even provide hope. Dr. Vivek stresses that comics that portray mental health issues in a realistic, non-judgmental way help to show that such issues are treatable and preventable. However, he cautions that binge-watching or reading comics might exacerbate mental health issues if done in excess, highlighting the importance of balance in all things.
Ultimately, the rising prevalence of anime, manga, and comics in mainstream culture offers a unique opportunity for mental health advocacy. Whether through the empowering escapism of cosplay, the life lessons found in anime characters, or the healing potential of art, pop culture is fostering a more open conversation about mental well-being. For many, these stories provide not just an outlet for creativity but also a source of comfort and resilience in a world that often feels overwhelming.
As pop culture continues to evolve, so too does its impact on mental health. It’s clear that for many, characters and stories from anime, comics, and games aren’t just sources of entertainment they’re tools for personal growth, self-reflection, and healing.