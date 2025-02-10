Pop culture and mental health: Insights from Chennai Comic-Con 2025

Creating for the soul: Kelly’s artistic journey

Kelly McMahon is an LA based illustrator and graphic designer. Her journey began as a graphic designer, but after years of compromise within the commercial industry, she turned to drawing characters and stories that fed her soul. “I started creating characters, and it was a slow process, but I found my true love in it,” she recalls. It’s a story many creators share: how pursuing their passions for art and storytelling brought them the mental peace and fulfilment they had been missing. the intersection of art and mental health is at the forefront of her work. She focuses on comics and character design, speaks about the importance of staying true to their artistic vision. “There’s so much pressure to meet unachievable standards,” the artist shares. “The expectation to post multiple works on social media can sometimes make you lose the love for creating.” She adds that the freedom to create what she loves, without worrying about algorithms or external validation, has been an essential part of her mental well-being.

This approach has resonated with many of her fans, who find joy in her work. “People often tell me that my art has made them smile, and I hold onto that,” she says. Her pieces often evoke nostalgia, particularly for those in their 20s and 30s, who find comfort in the familiar visuals of their childhood. While some may expect creators to focus on producing work for adults, she embraces the fact that her work brings happiness to a wide audience, regardless of age.