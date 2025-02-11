GCC revives suspension bridge on estuary, fishers’ life hangs in balance

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has revived the controversial suspension bridge project from Marina Loop Road to Besant Nagar, a proposal that was shelved in 2011 following protests and legal action by local fishing communities.
The project’s revival has reignited opposition from fishermen of Srinivasapuram, Urur Kuppam and Olcott Kuppam, who fear displacement and disruption to their livelihood.
Originally proposed in 2009, the project was withdrawn after strong resistance from 14 fishing villages. A case filed in the high court by a representative of the fishing community, Kasinathan, played a crucial role.
However, following a 2020 directive from the Madras High Court, the GCC conducted a pre-feasibility study, which concluded that the construction of a 600-metre suspension bridge over the Adyar estuary was feasible, provided it is compliant with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and subjected to removal of “encroachments.”
The GCC floated a tender on January 29 for a study on implementing the project, which has triggered the fresh opposition with fishermen leaders calling it an attempt to erase their presence on the coast.
“We have lived and worked in these areas for generations. Now, they call us encroachers and want to displace us in the name of development,” said K Saravanan, a fishermen leader from Urur Kuppam who along with other fisher leaders submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of GCC seeking abandonment of the project.
The fishermen argue that the bridge’s construction will not only force them out of their traditional spaces but also disturb the fragile coastal ecosystem, which is essential for their livelihood. They recall past assurances from the government when the project was scrapped in 2011 and remain skeptical of new promises regarding rehabilitation and resettlement.
The GCC maintains that the project is necessary to ease traffic congestion at the Adyar Bridge and Greenways Road junction and enhance connectivity. Proponents argue that the suspension bridge will improve the city’s aesthetic appeal and serve as a landmark structure.
“The present condition of the link road connecting Santhome and Adyar is highly congested and severely traffic prone. Most ministers and eminent bureaucrats, judiciary use this road along with office goers to reach south Chennai (Thiruvanmiyur bound). Being the only connection for these places, traffic is held for almost 20 minutes during the rush hour. The proposed project will provide a long-term solution to the traffic jams,” the project final report (PFR) said.
However, the fishing community is steadfast in their opposition. In a statement, the Urur Kuppam and Olcott Kuppam Unified Panchayats strongly condemned the GCC’s move, urging authorities to drop the project at its initial stage.
GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran told TNIE: “We are only preparing a techno-commercial feasibility study. If it involves any displacement, it will not be processed further. We will surely avoid it. It’s just an attempt to create recreational facilities along the beach, not a compulsory project. The selected agency will do a comprehensive stakeholders consulting.”
