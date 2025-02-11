GCC revives suspension bridge on estuary, fishers’ life hangs in balance

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has revived the controversial suspension bridge project from Marina Loop Road to Besant Nagar, a proposal that was shelved in 2011 following protests and legal action by local fishing communities.

The project’s revival has reignited opposition from fishermen of Srinivasapuram, Urur Kuppam and Olcott Kuppam, who fear displacement and disruption to their livelihood.

Originally proposed in 2009, the project was withdrawn after strong resistance from 14 fishing villages. A case filed in the high court by a representative of the fishing community, Kasinathan, played a crucial role.

However, following a 2020 directive from the Madras High Court, the GCC conducted a pre-feasibility study, which concluded that the construction of a 600-metre suspension bridge over the Adyar estuary was feasible, provided it is compliant with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and subjected to removal of “encroachments.”

The GCC floated a tender on January 29 for a study on implementing the project, which has triggered the fresh opposition with fishermen leaders calling it an attempt to erase their presence on the coast.

“We have lived and worked in these areas for generations. Now, they call us encroachers and want to displace us in the name of development,” said K Saravanan, a fishermen leader from Urur Kuppam who along with other fisher leaders submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of GCC seeking abandonment of the project.