The pull of Eternal Strands

My hottest take is that Action-Adventure videogame is the wrong place to have an elaborate universe with never-ending lore and dialogues. Why? It is because I am simply here for action and adventure. I am here to rescue the prince, to slay a dragon, and/or to save the nation from a cruel dictator. Give me only the most heroic quests, no more. Spare me the whining from the common folk, who bore me with their daily to-dos. I am not here to find your missing cat, source an ingredient for your lunch meal, or do your laundry. Tasks of this variety are all ok in a narrative-based game, or a cosy farming simulator. But there is really no place for a hero in an action-adventure game to be bothered with the inconveniences of daily life and the politics of the land. I say all this to explain how I surprisingly did enjoy worldbuilding in the latest action-adventure game — 'Eternal Strands'. And for this, I give full credit to the game.

In Eternal Strands, I play as Brynn. While she hails from nobility, she seeks a life of adventure with a band of 'Weavers'. She is a Weaver herself. One of few with the ability to harness magic from thin air using cloth that captures raw energy. The band includes a smith, an enchantress, and a scholar. They are all trauma-bonded through shared cultural history. It was the 'Surge' that truly changed the way life existed. A cataclysmic event where magic exploded, causing climatic phenomena and strange monsters to manifest. You can see why I enjoy the story. It has all the trappings of a Dungeons and Dragons-type fantasy story and that’s very exciting for me. The voice acting is really excellent as well.