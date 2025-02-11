The red roses we deserve and the red flags we get

The situationship spiral

Remember when Harry ran through New York on New Year’s Eve to tell Sally he loved her? Or when Patrick sang Can’t Take My Eyes Off You to win over Kat in 10 Things I Hate About You? Yeah, that was then. Now, we get “Oh yeah happy V day btw” texts at 11.57 pm, with no punctuation, no context, and definitely no grand romantic gestures.

Valentine’s Day used to be a day of certainty. Now it’s a day of decoding texts, over-analysing silence, and pretending to be chill when really, you just want to know if you should wear the red dress or make alternative dinner plans.

“I was talking to this guy for six months,” begins Ishitha S, a 23-year-old techie. “We weren’t dating, but we weren’t not dating. And obviously, I thought Valentine’s Day would clear things up. So, on the 14th, I waited. And waited. And at 9 pm, he sent a ‘Hope you had a good day!’ text. Like… sir, I was supposed to have a good day with you.”

Theresa M, 27, echoes, “I told myself I wouldn’t expect much, but at least a dinner, right? The guy I was seeing said, ‘Wanna grab dessert?’ So basically, I got a situationship and a molten lava cake.” But cake is not commitment. We know this, and yet, we continue to accept the lowest possible level of effort... Somewhere along the way, wanting effort became embarrassing.