Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates pathway designed for PwDs at Elliots beach

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a wooden pathway specially designed for disabled people at Elliots Beach in Besant Nagar. The pathway has been established at a cost of Rs 1.61 crore. A similar wooden pathway worth Rs 1.14 crore was inaugurated on Marina Beach in November 2022.

In another event, the deputy CM unveiled the new name board of a street in Kamdar Nagar in Nungambakkam, which has now been named after legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The street was renamed based on an announcement by the government in this regard couple of months ago. Udhayanidhi also visited the residence of the playback singer and paid floral tributes to his portrait.

On the new pathway in Elliots Beach, the Disability Rights Alliance had earlier written to the Greater Chennai Corporation, requesting facilities such as beach wheelchairs to allow people with disabilities to access the water.

“Initially, the plan was to avoid placing them due to the steep drop and safety concerns. However, considering their plea, the GCC has now provided two beach wheelchairs,” said Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran. After the inauguration, the deputy CM accompanied a disabled person, who accessed the water with the beach wheelchair.

Ministers KN Nehru, Ma Subramaniam, PK Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya and senior officials were present.