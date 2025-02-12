Rise and Brunch

CHENNAI: Brunch, a delightful fusion of breakfast and lunch, has evolved from a simple mealtime convenience into a cultural phenomenon. Originally a leisure weekend tradition, it has now been embraced by urbanites, food lovers, and socialisers alike.
Across cultures, people use it as an opportunity to catch up with friends and family. In urban settings, brunch often signifies a leisurely weekend lifestyle, in contrast to the fast pace of the workweek. The growing popularity of brunch has also made a significant economic impact on the restaurant and hospitality industry, with businesses worldwide crafting specialised menus and promotions to attract diners.
History
The idea of brunch originated in late 19th-century England, and it gained popularity as a comfortable option for those who enjoyed a late start of the day. Brunch was initially introduced in an 1895 essay titled Brunch: A Plea by British writer Guy Beringer.
Published in Hunter’s Weekly, the essay promoted the replacement of the traditional heavy Sunday dinner with a lighter, more sociable mid-morning meal. Guy described brunch as a meal that combined the best of breakfast and lunch, designed to encourage conversation and leisure.
However, the concept of brunch gained traction in the United States in the 1930s, particularly among the wealthy and urban elite. In the post-World War II era, brunch evolved into a more accessible and family-friendly tradition. With more women joining the workforce, Sunday brunch became a way to relax and enjoy a meal together after a busy week.
Today, the meal features a diverse range of dishes from classic egg dishes to avocado toast and sometimes even paired with drinks like mimosas or special coffees.
Ideal brunch
According to experts, a healthy brunch should include a variety of whole grains such as oats or whole wheat toast, lean proteins like eggs, tofu, or legumes, healthy fats like avocado or nuts, and fresh fruits and vegetables. These ingredients help provide essential nutrients, such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Avoiding refined carbs (such as white bread or sugary pastries) is crucial. Opting for whole foods, like whole-grain cereals or salads with fresh produce, can make brunch a much healthier choice. Many modern brunch menus offer healthy options like smoothie bowls, avocado toast, and plant-based dishes.
“Brunch should be protein-rich. It should include salads with cucumbers, carrots and chickpeas or multigrain oats. It is preferable to avoid items like bread as it contains maida and refined sugar. I don’t recommend regular consumption of brunch because it can create a calorie imbalance,” says Deepa Baiju, a dietician.
Along with the positives, there are some potential pitfalls for brunch. Many dishes, like pancakes with syrup, fried foods, or creamy pastas, are high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats.
These can contribute to weight gain and may cause energy crashes later in the day. Cocktails, such as mimosas or Bloody Marys, are often part of brunch menus but can add unnecessary empty calories and reduce the nutritional value of the meal.
“Brunch is a good option for people following intermittent fasting, but frequent consumption may lead to gastric issues and acidity,” says Shareena Das, a dietician.
Popular worldwide
Brunch has grown into a global phenomenon. It reflects lifestyle changes, social connections, and culinary creativity. In the USA, brunch menus are often dominated by classics like pancakes, waffles, and eggs Benedict, showcasing a love for comforting dishes. In China, dim sum brunch takes centre stage. The Middle East features mezze platters filled with hummus, falafel, and pita, reflecting the region’s vibrant and flavourful culinary traditions. Meanwhile, in India, fusion brunches are popular, blending regional dishes like dosas and idlis with modern brunch staples like maple syrup, masala omelette with pancakes and so on.
Brunch isn’t just a meal; it’s a lifestyle. With its versatile appeal, brunch continues to thrive as the perfect excuse to gather with loved ones, celebrate, or simply take a break from a hectic week.
Green Shakshuka
Ingredient
Olive oil: 4 tbsp
Shallots: 2, thinly sliced
Large onion: 1, finely chopped
Leeks: 2
Garlic cloves: 3, crushed
Cumin seeds: 2 tsp
Lemon rind: 1, finely chopped
Leafy greens (spinach or spring greens): 250g
Frozen peas: 150g
Coriander: large bunch
Eggs: 4-6
Lemon: ½
Harissa: 2 tbsp
Feta: 100 g
Toast
Natural yoghurt: 100 g
Method
Heat 3 tablespoon oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Fry the shallots for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Set aside on a plate. Season with a little salt. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cook the onions and leeks for 10 minutes until softened but not coloured.
Add the garlic, cumin and preserved lemon, and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes until aromatic. Tip in the greens and peas, season well and stir.
Cover and continue to cook until the greens have wilted, about a minute. Create four to six gaps in the mixture using the back of a spoon and crack an egg into each.
Season the eggs with a pinch of salt, then cover the pan and cook for 4 minutes until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny. Squeeze over the lemon juice, dot with harissa, sprinkle the feta, lemon zest, herbs and crispy shallots. Serve with toast or warm flatbreads, and the yogurt on the side.
Mediterranean chickpeas salad
Courtesy: Chef Arun Vijayan
Ingredient
Cooked chickpeas: 1 cup
Cherry tomato: ½ cup, halved
Cucumber: ½ cup, diced
Red onion: ¼ cup, finely chopped
Bell peppers: ¼ cup, diced
Black olives: ¼ cup, sliced
Fresh parsley: 2 tbsp, chopped
Feta cheese (optional): 2 tbsp
Olive oil: 2 tbsp Lemon juice: 1 tbsp
Salt: ½ tsp Black pepper: ¼ tsp
Dried oregano: ½ tsp
Method: In a large bowl, combine chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, and olives. Now, in a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and oregano. Pour the dressing over the salad and mix well. Garnish with fresh parsley and feta cheese (if using). Serve fresh and enjoy.
Spinach and corn cheese toast
Ingredient
Bread (whole wheat or sourdough): 4 slices
Spinach: 1 cup, finely chopped
Sweet corn kernels: ½ cup, boiled
Mozzarella or processed cheese: ½ cup, grated
Butter: 2 tbsp
All-purpose flour: 1 tbsp
Milk: ½ cup
Black pepper: ½ tsp
Chilli flakes (optional) & oregano: ½ tsp each
Salt: to taste
Method
Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a pan and add all-purpose flour. Sauté for a few seconds. Slowly add milk while stirring continuously to make a smooth white sauce. Add chopped spinach and boiled sweet corn. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Season with salt, black pepper, chilli flakes, and oregano. Mix well. Turn off the heat and add grated cheese. Stir until melted and combined. Toast the bread slices with butter until golden brown. Spread the creamy spinach and corn mixture on each slice. Optionally, top with more cheese and boil for 2 minutes until melted. Serve with ketchup or a side salad.
Banana pancakes with bacon & syrup
Ingredient
Smoked streaky bacon: 8
Self-raising flour: 140 g
Baking powder: 1 tsp
Light brown sugar: 2 tbsp
Ripe bananas: 2 (1 mashed and 1 thinly sliced)
Eggs: 2
Butter: 25 g
Milk: 125 ml
Maple syrup
Method: Heat the grill. Arrange the bacon on a baking tray lined with foil. Cook for 5-7 minutes until crisp. In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder and sugar with a pinch of salt. Make a well in the centre and add the mashed banana, eggs, butter and milk. Whisk to a smooth batter without any flour lumps. Heat some butter in a large frying pan. Once it sizzles, ladle in small dollops of the pancake batter, leaving a little space between each, as they will spread out. Put 2 or 3 slices of banana onto the surface of each pancake and cook for 2 minutes over a medium heat. When you see bubbles appear between the banana slices, flip the pancakes over and cook for another minute, until its puffed up. Drizzle some maple syrup and serve.