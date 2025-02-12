Rise and Brunch

CHENNAI: Brunch, a delightful fusion of breakfast and lunch, has evolved from a simple mealtime convenience into a cultural phenomenon. Originally a leisure weekend tradition, it has now been embraced by urbanites, food lovers, and socialisers alike.

Across cultures, people use it as an opportunity to catch up with friends and family. In urban settings, brunch often signifies a leisurely weekend lifestyle, in contrast to the fast pace of the workweek. The growing popularity of brunch has also made a significant economic impact on the restaurant and hospitality industry, with businesses worldwide crafting specialised menus and promotions to attract diners.

History

The idea of brunch originated in late 19th-century England, and it gained popularity as a comfortable option for those who enjoyed a late start of the day. Brunch was initially introduced in an 1895 essay titled Brunch: A Plea by British writer Guy Beringer.

Published in Hunter’s Weekly, the essay promoted the replacement of the traditional heavy Sunday dinner with a lighter, more sociable mid-morning meal. Guy described brunch as a meal that combined the best of breakfast and lunch, designed to encourage conversation and leisure.

However, the concept of brunch gained traction in the United States in the 1930s, particularly among the wealthy and urban elite. In the post-World War II era, brunch evolved into a more accessible and family-friendly tradition. With more women joining the workforce, Sunday brunch became a way to relax and enjoy a meal together after a busy week.

Today, the meal features a diverse range of dishes from classic egg dishes to avocado toast and sometimes even paired with drinks like mimosas or special coffees.

Ideal brunch

According to experts, a healthy brunch should include a variety of whole grains such as oats or whole wheat toast, lean proteins like eggs, tofu, or legumes, healthy fats like avocado or nuts, and fresh fruits and vegetables. These ingredients help provide essential nutrients, such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Avoiding refined carbs (such as white bread or sugary pastries) is crucial. Opting for whole foods, like whole-grain cereals or salads with fresh produce, can make brunch a much healthier choice. Many modern brunch menus offer healthy options like smoothie bowls, avocado toast, and plant-based dishes.