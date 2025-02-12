Trial against Kalakshetra ex-staff to begin soon

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed a city court to commence the trial in the sexual assault case against former faculty member of Kalakshetra Foundation within four weeks.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan issued the direction recently while closing two petitions filed in 2023 by a former student of the institution seeking registration of FIR against Sheejith Krishan, the ex-faculty member, for sexually assaulting her during 1995-2001.

Government advocate KMD Muhilan, representing the police, informed the court that an FIR was registered in 2024 based on the complaint lodged by the petitioner and the final report in the FIR was filed before the 18th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, on November 22, 2024, and it is pending now.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the trial court to take cognizance of the final report and proceed with the trial within a period of four weeks.

Sheejith Krishna was arrested on April 22 last year based on the complaint lodged by the student. He was released on conditional bail by the high court.