Youth held for killing girlfriend’s mother

CHENNAI: A woman was strangled to death allegedly by the boyfriend of her daughter in front of her house in Mogappair on Monday night following a heated argument.

The deceased has been identified as J Mythili (63), a retired BSNL employee. The suspect, S Shyam Kannan (22) of Sivakasi, was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The JJ Nagar police said Mythili, separated from her husband, and her daughter, Rithika (24), were staying together. An employee of a private company, Rithika is in a relationship with Shyam since their college days.

On Monday night, when Rithika came home late, an argument broke out between her and Mythili. Rithika went out of the house and called Shyam. When the couple was chatting outside the house, Mythili came out and tried to pacify Rithika. However, it led to a heated argument, and Mythili allegedly shouted at Shyam when he tried to intervene. In a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled Mythili to death, police sources said.

Inquiries revealed that Shyam, who completed his BA Sociology degree, had enrolled in a private academy that offers coaching for UPSC examinations.