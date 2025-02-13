A book on Bharatanatyam that redefines traditions

When we watch a Bharatanatyam performance today, do we ever question its relevance? Generations of dancers have enacted compositions where the nayika yearns for her lover. But in a world where women are reclaiming their voices, why do these themes still dominate the stage?

Dancer Vidya Bhavani Suresh’s Appreciating Bharatanatyam is more than just a book on dance — it is an invitation to think critically. As a Bharatanatyam exponent, musicologist, and educator, she aims to make the art form more accessible. "People are generally given an impression that Bharatanatyam is a very difficult form to understandIf handed an invitation for a Salangai Poojai or Arangetram, the invitee starts to panic about whether they would feel like a fish out of water," she says.

This led her to write. Like her lectures and workshops, her book adopts the tone of a friend rather than an authority.

Blending textual analysis with striking visuals, Appreciating Bharatanatyam explores key elements of the dance form. Vidya’s identity as a musicologist gives her a deep perspective about music and rhythm, both of which are the backbone on which dance is structured.

A key feature of the book is its mix of black-and-white and colour photographs. “Aesthetics was definitely a factor, but certain segments needed colour — like the Vamana avatara sanchari sequence, which has many minute details,” she says. “Similarly, I wanted the duo dancing sequences in Chapter 15 to be in colour, as they are filled with conversations and interactions. I preferred black and white in textual chapters, as people tend to take it more seriously when reading.”