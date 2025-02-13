Cop-vetted IDs must for autos in Chennai's Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: In a bid to regulate auto rickshaws operating in the vicinity of Kilambakkam bus terminus, the Tambaram City Traffic Police have mandated that all autos operating in the area should register with the police.

The autorickshaws will receive a police-verified identity card, which will be required to pick up passengers from the terminus.

The initiative follows a recent incident where am 18-year-old girl was abducted from outside the terminus and assaulted in a moving auto rickshaw by three men, including the driver. The suspects were later arrested.

A senior police officer told TNIE, “Once the auto rickshaw drivers get the verification cards, there will be banners inside the bus terminus instructing the passengers to get only into those auto rickshaws which have the cards displayed on the vehicle. This system will help us monitor the movement of the auto rickshaws,” he said.

In addition, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at all entry and exit points of the terminus. To ensure the system works effectively, drivers have been instructed to display clearly visible number plates.

The officer said that strict action would be taken against drivers who fail to comply with these regulations.