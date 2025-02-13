Flimsy terms in a new love world

It will be Valentine’s Day this week, and the latest buzzword from the arena of romance (and that a bullfighting ring leapt into my mind’s eye when I wrote the word “arena” is hardly non sequitur) has me sighing and shaking my head.

“Nanoship”, indicating infinitesimally brief interactions between people that bring joy in the immediate but carry no expectations, sounds kind of nice at the outset. Except if you think about it for ten seconds longer, you might frown. I did, anyway.

There have been plenty of useful, even illuminating, buzzwords in recent years when it comes to love and all its exquisite and inelegant facets. “Ghosting”, in particular, has widespread usage because the extremely hurtful act of withdrawing suddenly and without explanation is so common. It has less damaging cousins like “benching” and “breadcrumbing” (doing just enough to keep the other party attached without commitment), and is sometimes followed up by “orbiting” (a post-ghosting, blatant interest in one’s social media) or even “zombieing” (resurrection — or an attempt at it, anyway). There are fun, frivolous ones too, like “rizz” (sex appeal or charm).