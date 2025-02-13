Joys and playfulness at weddings

As suggested by readers, this time, I explore numerous games or humorous bi-plays that are part of weddings and their customs. When I was recently reviewing my old research, I was fascinated by the variety of games and the humour they lent to what is often an emotional and stressful time. While weddings are, by and large, happy occasions celebrating the coming together of the young bride and groom, they also bring together two families with diverse thinking and customs.

The stress of completing the wedding ceremonies, the pressure of ensuring everything runs smooth, and tackling monetary challenges — all add up. Amidst all these, sometimes tempers run high and emotions bubble over. It was perhaps for this very purpose that Indian wedding ceremonies incorporate a variety of simple and often silly games that serve as relief and amusement. It also helped keep the bride and groom entertained during tedious ceremonies.

In South Indian weddings, the bride and groom sit a few feet away from each other toward the end of the ceremonies and roll coconuts to each other. The trick is to keep the coconut rolling and keep it on the right trajectory and not allow the wayward coconut to spin off in a different direction. Sometimes it becomes almost monotonous but is like an oasis of calm after the bubbling over of motions at the wedding. At this point, there is more to come. The bride officially leaves her home, so this rolling of coconuts provides a welcome break to catch her breath and calm herself.