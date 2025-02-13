NTPC announces Electron Quiz 2025

CHENNAI: NTPC announces the Electron Quiz 2025, a flagship event celebrating the company’s 50th year of excellence. Scheduled to run till February 28, this year’s quiz has been expanded to nine regional locations, underscoring NTPC’s commitment to fostering talent and engaging with India’s brightest minds.

The regional round of South is going to be held on February 15 at the MMA Auditorium. There are exciting prizes: Rs 30,000 for the winning team, Rs 20,000 for the runners-up, and Rs 10,000 for the third position, along with a consolation prize of Rs 4,000 for teams placed fourth to sixth.

The top two teams from each region will advance to the three National Semi-Finals, and subsequently, the top two from each semi-final will qualify for the National Finals.

The competition organised for engineering and management students, with each team consisting of two members, aims to enhance knowledge, encourage critical thinking, and bridge the gap between academia and its real-world application.