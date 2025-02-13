Of girlfriends, gossip, and Galentine's

If love languages were meant for romance, best friends have completely rewritten the rules. Because, no one hypes you up like a PR agent, fact-checks your delusions like a therapist, or sends you “???” when you make questionable life choices quite like your bestie.

This Galentine’s Day, I may not be physically clinking glasses with my girls at an overpriced brunch, but consider this my open love letter — to the ones who reply “BLOCK HIM” before even reading my texts, who tell me I look amazing and subtly ask if I’ve considered brushing my hair, deliver brutal yet necessary outfit vetoes, and know that sometimes the only cure for a crisis is sending 47 reels in a row.

In honour of the ones who’ve seen our worst angles and stayed anyway — here’s a guide to the real love languages of best friends, with confessions from people of the city who know that true soulmates are the ones who remind you that your ex was, in fact, not all that, and know exactly when to show up with coffee, concert tickets, or a legally sound alibi. Featuring not just the girls hyping up their ride-or-dies, but also the boys spilling the tea on their girl best friends.