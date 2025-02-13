Of girlfriends, gossip, and Galentine's

If love languages were meant for romance, best friends have completely rewritten the rules. Because, no one hypes you up like a PR agent, fact-checks your delusions like a therapist, or sends you “???” when you make questionable life choices quite like your bestie.
This Galentine’s Day, I may not be physically clinking glasses with my girls at an overpriced brunch, but consider this my open love letter — to the ones who reply “BLOCK HIM” before even reading my texts, who tell me I look amazing and subtly ask if I’ve considered brushing my hair, deliver brutal yet necessary outfit vetoes, and know that sometimes the only cure for a crisis is sending 47 reels in a row.
In honour of the ones who’ve seen our worst angles and stayed anyway — here’s a guide to the real love languages of best friends, with confessions from people of the city who know that true soulmates are the ones who remind you that your ex was, in fact, not all that, and know exactly when to show up with coffee, concert tickets, or a legally sound alibi. Featuring not just the girls hyping up their ride-or-dies, but also the boys spilling the tea on their girl best friends.
Acts of service
There are friends who say, “Let me know if you need anything.” And then there’s your best friend, who already did it. She’ll edit your text, order your Starbucks, and screenshot the drama before you’ve even processed it. A walking, talking, unpaid personal assistant — minus the complaints.
Krish Jain laughs, admitting, “My best friend is the one on the taking side, and I’m the one on the giving side.” (They got into an argument shortly after this statement)
But even through the teasing, Krish is quick to get serious about what their friendship means. “My best friend is literally the all-in-one package. She’s someone who always has my back, from the worst to the best. She’ll do everything she can to make sure we meet when we’re in the same city, even if it means rearranging her entire schedule.”
For Krish, it’s the little things that count — the rides to the airport, the late-night pep talks, the “Did you eat?” check-ins. But what really holds it all together? “It’s like a mutual no-judgment zone. The best part is just being frank about what we feel, and that’s probably why we’re still best friends.”
Receiving gifts
My personal favourite love language — because a best friend just knows. Whether it’s a Cartier Trinity ring or an ice-cold Diet Coke handed to you at the exact moment your life is falling apart, it’s never just about the gift. It’s about timing, taste, and the undeniable fact that they knew you needed it even before you did. It’s not materialism, it’s thoughtful problem-solving.
Tharana Arun says distance has nothing on her love language. “My best friend and I, separated by miles, keep our bond alive through gift-giving. Care packages, handwritten notes, and surprise parcels bridge the gap, each item a tiny token of affection wrapped in thoughtfulness.”
But even with all the surprise deliveries and thoughtful notes, some things just can’t be boxed up and shipped. “This April, I’m planning the ultimate surprise: flying in for her birthday. No gift could compare to showing up in person, because presence, after all, is the most heartfelt present. In a world of fleeting texts, nothing says ‘I care for you’ more than showing up — literally!”
Quality time
Pavitara says her best friend makes even the most random days unforgettable. “We’ve been friends for around 12 years and what I love about her is how she can make literally anything fun. We barely see each other — maybe once every few months — but when we do, it’s lunch at the worst restaurants or watching the worst movies, and somehow, it’s still the best time.”
For them, it’s all about quality time. “One time, we just sat on the grass and talked for four hours without realising it. We don’t even need to talk — just sitting in silence feels perfect. And we have a strict ‘no texting, just see me and spill’ rule because why type when I can dramatically narrate my entire day?”
Physical touch
Best friends exist for three reasons: to borrow your clothes, steal your food, and invade your personal space like it’s a luxury penthouse they own. A certain best friend has perfected all three.
“Every time we have a slumber party or a movie night, my way of saying ‘I missed this’ (without actually saying it) is by casually throwing my leg over my bestie like a human octopus, stealing her blanket while selfishly hoarding two of my own, and swiping popcorn even after dramatically declaring I’m full. Physical touch is my love language — whether she likes it or not. Bonus points if she tries to push me away and I just cling harder,” says Alisha Rahman, an aspiring actor from the city.
But, as she puts it, the chaos doesn’t stop there.
“There’s also the ultimate betrayal — sneakily sipping her coffee after she specifically told me not to drink from her cup. And guess what? The stolen coffee just tastes better. She’s my home away from home, but only because her clothes are my designated comfy space. This chaos? This is us. And it always will be.”
There you have it. Galentine’s Day is for the ones who send “I made it home safe” texts, for the ones who know your go-to order and your trauma, and for the ones who’ve been there through every bad haircut and bad decision.
I miss the Serena to my Blair, and honestly, the only ring I need right now is a girls’ night call.