Plan to dig pond on railway land sparks eviction fear in Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s plan to dig a pond on a piece of land owned by Southern Railway near Ennore high road in Tondiarpet has sparked opposition from the residents facing eviction.

After securing a no-objection certificate from Southern Railway, the corporation had proposed digging three pond in sections-Bay 1, 2, and 3. While GCC recently received administrative sanction for the pond in Bay 1, and allocated Rs 2.5 crore for the project on one acre of land, approvals for the pond in other two bays are still pending. However, the project has paved the way for displacement concerns for the residents, who have been living in the area for over six decades.

According to the residents, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board had previously instructed them to construct houses at least 10 feet away from the allotted land to facilitate road widening and drainage facilities. While many residents here hold pattas for their land, they admit to having encroached upon portions of the railway land. Now, with the sudden announcement of the pond project, residents fear losing their homes and livelihood.

Voicing her concerns, S Shanthi (43), a resident and mother of two school children said, “The bedroom of our house sits within the railway land limit. If they demolish it, where will we go with our kids?”

Another resident pointed out many houses have been constructed by fully encroaching upon the railway land, with occupants paying water tax and others. “We support development projects, but not at the cost of our home and livelihood. There are over 3,600 square meters of land available. Why can’t they carry out the project there instead?” they questioned.