Screening solidarity at Chennai Rainbow Film Festival

A rainbow flag stretched across the steps of the Alliance Française de Madras. But the colours didn’t stop there. Inside, on the second floor, the auditorium came alive with a spectrum of stories flickering across the screen. It was a celebration of identities, a platform for unheard voices. From February 7-9, the Chennai Rainbow Film Festival (CRFF) 2025 brought together 55 films from nearly 25 countries.

Welcoming the audience, director Sasha of CRFF said that the 2025 edition honours the beauty of diverse identities and the transformative impact of storytelling. “Our goal is to cultivate an inclusive space that uplifts marginalised voices and fosters meaningful conversations,” Sasha shared. This was followed by a classical dance performance by Rose Venkatesan and appearances from guests including Tamil Nadu MLA Mano Thangaraj and Thailand’s Consul General Racha Aribarg.

CRFF brought a rich mix of regional and global narratives. Tamil films like Moondraam Paal and Sembula explored local queer experiences, while Still Your Child and Beyond the Binary in a Sacred Land widened the lens to international perspectives. The British short film Dawn won Best International Queer Film, while Sivashakthi, directed by Pavan, took home Best Tamil Short Film. Audience favourite Oh Butterfly secured the Audience Choice Award, Society Barks won Best Documentary, Yaarum Yaavarudanum was named Best One-Minute Short Film and Neela Nira Sooriyan bagged Best Feature-Length Film.