Sketches and sculptures of love

Turning love into a performance

The bitter-sweet romance of performance artistes Marina Abramović and Ulay produced some of the most iconic works in art history. They met in 1976 and it was love at first sight. He found her ethereal and she found him wild and intoxicating. Together they travelled across Europe in a rusty old van, even living in it, and taking their performances to villages and towns. Their concepts were physically demanding, pushing the limits of their trust. For instance, in their piece titled Rest Energy, Marina completely relinquished control and put her life at risk when they both balanced each other on opposite sides of a drawn bow and arrow. With the arrow pointed at her heart, all it would have taken was one false move from Ulay for her to be killed. It was a powerful portrayal of trust that can only be experienced by two people in absolute love.

The couple collaborated and embarked on a series of such challenging performances until they eventually announced their ultimate project in 1983. Called The Lovers, they decided to set off walking from opposite ends of the Great Wall of China to meet in the middle and wed. They were completely unprepared for the endless paperwork and the lack of understanding by the Beijing authorities, for who in their right minds would want to get married on the Wall? It was only in 1987 that they could finally obtain the necessary permissions from the Chinese government but a lot of things had changed by then. The couple had separated due to their differences. While fame was welcomed by Marina, Ulay rebelled against the inevitable commercialisation of their art. Nevertheless, the walk was still undertaken but with the intention of meeting in the middle to bid their final goodbyes. They never set eyes on each other for 22 years after, until one day, Ulay made a surprise appearance at her performance at MoMA and she reached out to hold his hands, with tears in her eyes. The emotion of the moment moved audiences worldwide and with Ulay’s recent passing in 2020, their love will always be remembered as one that changed contemporary art.