Chennai City Habitat Development Committee meets after three years, MLAs flag infrastructure, water issues

CHENNAI: Nearly three years after its first meeting in 2022, the Chennai City Habitat Development Committee (CCHDC) convened its second meeting at the Ripon Building on Thursday.

Officials had recently assured a meeting would be held soon following a report published by TNIE on January 22, pointing out that the meeting has not been held for nearly three years even though it is supposed to meet once every two months.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran (Committee chairperson) chaired the meeting. Mayor R Priya, MLAs from Chennai, officials from different line departments, civil society representatives and members of resident welfare associations in TNUHDB tenements attended.

Problems in garbage disposal, water scarcity, poor infrastructure, lack of security, resolution of power issues, and reconstruction of ageing TNUHDB buildings, and need to spread awareness on drug abuse dominated the meeting.

MLAs highlighted several issues related to infrastructure and basic amenities in TNUHDB tenements. Egmore MLA I Paranthamen from DMK raised concerns over the absence of Automatic Rescue Devices (ARD) in elevators in certain tenements, and even where they are present, the backup generators are non-functional.

Tiruvottiyur MLA KP Shankar from DMK highlighted severe water scarcity in Tsunami quarters near Ennore, where he complained that only one-tenth of the water requirement is supplied at the moment.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar suggested constructing multipurpose community halls in tenement areas, which could be used for tuition centers, events, and social gatherings at a nominal cost.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA P Thayagam Kavi of DMK recommended setting up Mudhalvar Marundhagam, e-Sevai centers, and employment camps in partnership with private companies for TNUHDB residents. MLAs also called for setting up more amenities through MLA development funds.

NGOs submitted petitions seeking the formation and active functioning of Ward-Level Child Protection Committees in Chennai to safeguard children’s welfare.