How Chennai’s IT corridor becoming an urban development disaster

Chennai’s IT corridor, located along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), is facing a severe infrastructure crisis due to rapid urbanisation outpacing the development of basic amenities. Despite substantial investments in infrastructure and taxes, a joint inspection of 2,513 buildings by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Metro Water, and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has exposed serious shortcomings that could lead the area toward an urban disaster. Adding to the problem are buildings flouting government norms.
According to a report in Times Of India on Friday, key issues include inadequate water and sewage connections, poor road infrastructure, ineffective storm water drainage, and mismanagement of solid waste. “Beyond SRP Tools, there is no water or sewage connection. With more than 90 new residential and commercial projects in the pipeline, we’re heading toward a perfect storm of infrastructure deficiencies,” said a developer.
In 2024, Chief Secretary N. Murugananadam ordered an inspection after OMR experienced severe flooding even during minimal rainfall. The inspection, conducted in December across zones 13, 14, and 15, identified a major issue: the absence of rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems. Only 35% of buildings had proper RWH systems in place, while 56% were poorly maintained. “Many high-rises follow the norms; the defaulters are mid-rise buildings,” said a CMDA official. Although CMDA guidelines mandate RWH systems and tie them to completion certificates, lax enforcement has resulted in water stagnation and flooding during heavy rains, reported TOI.
The sewage system is also underdeveloped. “Many high-rises follow the norms; the defaulters are mid-rise buildings,” the CMDA official reiterated. Poor enforcement and a disconnect between development approvals and infrastructure have exacerbated the situation, contributing to waterlogging and drainage issues during the monsoon.
Urban planning experts warn that this lack of coordination is creating an environmental disaster. “The absence of a cohesive plan to address these issues is undermining efforts to resolve OMR’s infrastructure challenges,” said an urban planner. The lack of enforcement and poor coordination between authorities remains a significant concern. “Though joint inspections are conducted, there seems to be no unified approach to solve the problems,” the planner added.
Ram Shankar, coordinator of the Save Water and Recharge Aquifers Network (SWARAN), emphasised that builders need to implement RWH systems independently, and residents must demand these structures be put in place to ensure easier enforcement.
Meanwhile, a senior official stated that show-cause notices would be issued to buildings flouting norms, and a Metro Water official confirmed that an underground sewage system would be implemented across OMR by the end of 2026. “Projects in areas like Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelangarai, Uthandi, and Semmenchery will be completed by 2026, while services are being provided for the rest of the area,” the official said.