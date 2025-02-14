How Chennai’s IT corridor becoming an urban development disaster

Chennai’s IT corridor, located along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), is facing a severe infrastructure crisis due to rapid urbanisation outpacing the development of basic amenities. Despite substantial investments in infrastructure and taxes, a joint inspection of 2,513 buildings by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Metro Water, and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has exposed serious shortcomings that could lead the area toward an urban disaster. Adding to the problem are buildings flouting government norms.

According to a report in Times Of India on Friday, key issues include inadequate water and sewage connections, poor road infrastructure, ineffective storm water drainage, and mismanagement of solid waste. “Beyond SRP Tools, there is no water or sewage connection. With more than 90 new residential and commercial projects in the pipeline, we’re heading toward a perfect storm of infrastructure deficiencies,” said a developer.