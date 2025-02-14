Poonamallee to Porur metro stretch to be inaugurated by December, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The nine-kilometre metro rail stretch under the second phase from Poonamallee to Porur, with 10 stations, will be inaugurated by December this year, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. The stretch is part of 26.1km corridor-4 from Lighthouse to Poonamallee bypass.

The chief minister, who inspected the work of the tunnel boring machine emerging near the Adyar Junction Metro Station, covering a total distance of 1.218 km on Thursday, posted in ‘X’ platform that he has instructed Chennai Metro officials to complete the remaining works within a stipulated time.

The stretch between Greenways road Metro Station and Adyar Metro Station on the Kellys-Taramani corridor includes a challenging section of the route that goes under the Adyar river for 300 metres, which is a rocky terrain.

The tunnels being built at a depth of 15 metres to 22 metres under the Adyar river are crucial as this will connect north-eastern suburbs and core city areas with IT corridor on Old Mahabalipuram Road, linking Perambur, Chetpet, Nungambakkam, Thousand Lights, Royapettah, Mandaveli and Madhavaram with the IT corridor.

The first of the twin tunnel from Greenways station to Adyar junction, covering 1,228 metres, was completed after a gruelling 178 days. The work on the stretch commenced in February 2023. “When these works are fully completed, Chennai will set new benchmark in urban public transport connectivity in India!,” Stalin said.