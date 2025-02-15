A crucial step for change

A panel discussion followed on policy decisions, academia and law enforcement’s role in driving change, and strategies for improving homeless shelters in the city. It brought forth several key areas that needed focus. Among the panelists was Subiksha, city homeless shelter all-coordinator, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), who detailed civic initiatives stating that Chennai has 49 Corporation-run shelters for men, women, the elderly, persons with disabilities, transpersons, and hospital patients’ attendants. More shelters will be established based on the ongoing homelessness survey, she said.

Dr Antony Stephen from Madras School of Social Work spoke on the role and need of academic institutions in addressing homelessness. “People continue to migrate from rural areas to cities like Chennai for work and remain on the streets without a place to stay. Thus, homelessness is difficult to eradicate, but it must be assessed for better policymaking,” he said. He noted that 80% of the ongoing survey mapping is complete, with southern Chennai also included where the homeless community is expanding. “As per the Supreme Court’s mandate, cities must have one shelter per one lakh population, and with a population of 80 lakhs, Chennai should have at least 80 shelters, but currently, only 49 exist,” he said. The panel also included Sundari from NGO Street Vision who urged the public to engage with the homeless community, stating that simple conversations could bridge societal gaps.