KCBT metro link with elevated road to cost Rs 5,000 crore more

CHENNAI: In a significant move to enhance connectivity, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has submitted a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the state government for extending the metro rail from Chennai airport to Kilambakkam bus terminus. The updated proposal, integrating the metro line with an elevated road, comes at an estimated cost of Rs 9,335 crore — Rs 5,000 crore higher than the initial projection.

CMRL managing director MA Siddique presented the DPR for the 15.46 km stretch, which will feature 13 stations, to K Gopal, additional chief secretary to the government, Special Initiatives Department.

The original DPR, submitted earlier, was revised following instructions to incorporate an elevated road along with the metro corridor.

As per the new plan, the metro line will be constructed at Level-2 while the elevated road will be at Level-1, ensuring seamless connectivity to the Kilambakkam bus terminus. Additionally, intermediate ramps near Tambaram will facilitate access to the Outer Ring Road. The elevated road will extend directly to the Kilambakkam bus stand, with provisions for a future extension to Chengalpattu.

The proposed metro extension will traverse major suburban areas, including Pallavaram, Chrompet, Tambaram, Perungalathur and Vandalur.

This alignment will significantly enhance connectivity between key transport hubs such as Kilambakkam bus terminus, Chennai International Airport and Tambaram railway station, offering commuters a more efficient transit option.