Seven-year-old schoolgirl dies as iron gate collapses on her at Nanganallur

CHENNAI: In a tragic accident, a seven-year-old girl died after the iron gate of her apartment complex broke from its fixtures and fell on her at Nanganallur on Thursday afternoon.

The Palavanthangal police said S Aishwarya of MMTC Colony in Nanganallur was a Class 2 student at a private school in Nanganallur. Her father owns a supermarket in the locality. On Thursday evening, Aishwarya returned home from school on her father’s bike. She opened the gate and her father first went inside. Before Aishwarya could close the gate, it collapsed on her injuring her grievously. Passers-by rushed to her help and lifted the gate.

Aishwarya was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Police sent the body for postmortem. Sources said police have not registered a case of death due to negligence as Aishwarya’s parents did not lodge a complaint against anybody.