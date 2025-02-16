Dogs tied up, abandoned at DLF IT park; job seeker alerts Blue Cross

CHENNAI: At least three dogs that were left to die with their legs and mouths tied up at DLF IT park, Chennai, were rescued by Blue Cross of India (BCI) on Saturday. The rescue operation was initiated after a job seeker visiting the park alerted the organisation.

A complaint has been registered by the Mangadu police in which the complainant named DLF officials, security personnel and a ‘pest control team’ for their alleged cruelty.

Speaking to TNIE, the individual who alerted Blue Cross recounted, “I visited DLF for an interview. Around 11 am, I noticed two people tying up at least three dogs and transporting them one by one on a two-wheeler. When I enquired, they told me that the dogs were merely being relocated outside the campus.

However, sometime later, I found two dogs near a dump in the parking lot, with their legs and mouths tied. Having previously contacted Blue Cross to rescue an injured dog, I immediately called them for help. When I attempted to record a video, the same individuals stopped me.”

Velu T M, Manager of Operations at Blue Cross of India, said, “I, along with BCI vigilance officer Siddharthan S, visited DLF under the pretense of attending an interview. Around 12 pm, we found two dogs tied and left abandoned at the same place. Meanwhile, the two individuals arrived on a two-wheeler, carrying another dog which was also tied up. When questioned, they claimed to be pest control workers hired by DLF officials to remove the dogs, citing disturbances near the food court.”