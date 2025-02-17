Abandoned railway staff quarters in Chennai turn into drug addicts’ den

CHENNAI: The abandoned staff quarters in the Southern Railway East Colony at Tambaram have purportedly become a den for anti-social elements after dark, posing a risk to the safety of commuters and female students of the colleges nearby.

According to local sources, the building was evacuated for the construction of new staff quarters and the expansion of the railway yard. However, they are yet to be demolished.

The isolated structures are being misused for drug abuse and other activities. The situation is exacerbated by the lack of adequate lighting, said students that TNIE spoke to.

A female student from Madras Christian College shared her concerns, saying, “I feel very unsafe walking on this road after 6 pm. Recently, my friends and I visited the Mermaid Exhibition at the Railway Ground, and we had to take this road to get there. Several groups occupied the building for drugs and other activities. We hope that these buildings are demolished soon so that the stretch becomes usable.”

When contacted, a railways official said, “A proposal for the demolition of these abandoned quarters has been sent to the Divisional Railway Manager and is currently awaiting the nod.