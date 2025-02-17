Bahudari: Nurturing emerging Carnatic talents through innovative platforms

Meera said the palpable excitement is in exploring new dimensions of performance art, notably in Harikatha and dance. She added that additionally, Bahudari is committed to offering solo opportunities for instrumentalists and plans to introduce awards that celebrate their contributions. “We believe that recognising excellence in instrumental music will further enrich our culture and community.”.

Bahudari was set up on June 1, 2024, with an inaugural concert by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee ‘Kalaimamani’ Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar and team. In the next few months, they organised a two-day Navararti series hosting four concerts and a three-day December 2024 season series, which included a whistle concert, too. In January, the platform was provided for a young Harikatha exponent and Carnatic vocalist.

Recently, a packed gathering witnessed an absorbing one-hour show of Harikatha from Ananya Hariharan followed by Pancharatnam by selected exponents of the art.

Meera hopes for support from like-minded individuals in unearthing new talents and finding a means to support them in their endeavour.